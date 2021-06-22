C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 10,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,713. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

