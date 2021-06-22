Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $31,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 235,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

