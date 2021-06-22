Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,688. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.