California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 175,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $5,738,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00.

CRC opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in California Resources by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.