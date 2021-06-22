Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $6.72 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

