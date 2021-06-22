Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NYSE:CWH opened at $37.96 on Monday. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at $20,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

