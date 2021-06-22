Canaccord Genuity Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.