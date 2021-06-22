Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).
LON CPI opened at GBX 41.08 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.50. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £691.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35.
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.
