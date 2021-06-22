Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).

LON CPI opened at GBX 41.08 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.50. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £691.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders purchased 76,219 shares of company stock worth $3,165,731 over the last 90 days.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

