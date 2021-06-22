Capital Growth Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,967. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

