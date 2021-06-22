Capital Growth Management LP Has $22 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 2.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.87% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 836.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 348,452 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 13,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,278. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

