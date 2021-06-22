Capital Growth Management LP Has $24.93 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Growth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 508.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

THO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,136. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

