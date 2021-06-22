Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Critical Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Capstone Green Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.55 $111.02 million N/A N/A Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.06 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -4.45

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Green Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 5.90% 3.49% 2.81% Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -176.39% -19.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Capstone Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo beats Capstone Green Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the provision of repair and reconstruction services. In addition, the company provides electrical engineering services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

