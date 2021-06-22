Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.57.

CDLX stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $208,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,564. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

