Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $158.60

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €158.60 ($186.59) and last traded at €159.85 ($188.06), with a volume of 61060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €158.00 ($185.88).

Several research firms recently commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.86 ($164.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

