Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.01.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.