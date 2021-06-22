Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

