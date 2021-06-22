Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 267,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,536. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $965.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

