Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 2.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.58 and last traded at $303.88. Approximately 9,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,511,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Get Carvana alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $347,015,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.