CBDAO (BREE) Price Up 358% Over Last Week

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $126,738.09 and $106,986.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 358% against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00021794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00661890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.