Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX.

