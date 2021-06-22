Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 9,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAGDF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

