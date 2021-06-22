Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.