Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.