Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

CHS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 1,496,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $686.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

