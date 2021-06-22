China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 6,147 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.