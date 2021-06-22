Chronologic Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 25% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $219,971.04 and $237.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00624622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.61 or 0.07196673 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

