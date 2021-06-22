Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 1,764,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,565. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,557,494 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

