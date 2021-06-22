Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

CRUS stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.