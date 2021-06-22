Citigroup Inc. Acquires 62,931 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,931 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PFG stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

