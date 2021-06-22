Citigroup Inc. Has $19.38 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,072 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

