Citigroup Inc. Has $23.49 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Textron worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

TXT opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

