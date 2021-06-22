Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,301 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,120,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 727,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

