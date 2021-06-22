Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38. Clarus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,524.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock worth $482,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

