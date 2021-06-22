ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $90.59 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,934 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $90,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

NEE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. 134,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

