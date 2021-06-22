ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 273,436 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,996,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,436 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable comprises approximately 5.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $140,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 14,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

