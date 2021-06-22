Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.60

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 8520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,317 shares of company stock worth $74,168,981. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.