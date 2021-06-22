Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.49. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 285,801 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

