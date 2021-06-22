Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 1,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $472.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 238,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

