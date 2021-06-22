CoinFi (COFI) Trading Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $484,497.10 and $317,165.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00625436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.30 or 0.06984169 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

