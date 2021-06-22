Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $46.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

COLB opened at $40.15 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

