Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 287 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.00, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

