Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 167.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

