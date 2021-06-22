Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,250. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.