Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

