Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

