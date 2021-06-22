Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,063 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,405 shares of company stock worth $14,280,600. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

