Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 338 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.35.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

