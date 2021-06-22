Comparing Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Property REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

71.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Brookfield Property REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Brookfield Property REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 5.94 -$173.21 million $0.09 177.56 Brookfield Property REIT $1.53 billion 0.47 -$711.46 million N/A N/A

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -41.50% -7.10% -4.43% Brookfield Property REIT -57.47% -29.27% -3.93%

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Brookfield Property REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.