Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

CODI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -506.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

