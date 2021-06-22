Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $66,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

