Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.52 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $978.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 138,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

